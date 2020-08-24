Posted: Aug 24, 2020 11:27 AMUpdated: Aug 24, 2020 11:27 AM

Max Gross

Nowata County Sheriff Jason McClain spoke at this morning’s county commissioners meeting. McClain talked about the need for the Sheriff’s Office front door to be secured instead of being open to the public for entry. McClain says this will help will help with concerns about security and COVID-19 as well.

Anyone wishing to enter the office would have to be buzzed in through an intercom after an initial screening. An estimated cost of the project is roughly $4,000. The sheriff says a representative from Glenn Security suggested a three phase project. Because of its pertinence to safety amid the pandemic the project would qualify for possible CARES Act reimbursement.