Posted: Aug 24, 2020 1:12 PMUpdated: Aug 24, 2020 1:12 PM

Garrett Giles

Fifty counties will have elections on Tuesday, August 25th. Several counties will also have local or county elections on the ballot. The State Election Board offers these tips and reminders for Oklahoma voters before they head to the polls.

BE PREPARED

Not every voter will have an election on August 25. Election officials recommend using the OK Voter Portal to verify your voting information.

If you have a sample ballot in the portal, you have an election in your precinct. If you do not have a sample ballot, you do not have an election.

Voters are reminded to check the OK Voter Portal to verify their polling place before heading out to vote. Some polling places may have changed due to the COVID-19 emergency.

ELECTION DAY HOURS

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. Lines at the polls are typically longest before work, during the lunch hour, and after work.

CLOSED PRIMARY

Oklahoma has closed primaries. In order to vote in a party’s primary or subsequent runoff, you must be a registered voter of that party. Recognized parties may open their primaries to Independent voters. For the 2020 and 2021 election years, the Democratic Party has elected to open its primaries to Independents. The Republican and Libertarian parties have chosen to keep their primaries closed.

If you are an Independent voter and would like to vote a Democratic ballot, please be sure to let the poll worker know when you check in.

SAFETY PROTOCOLS

The State Election Board worked with OU Health Sciences Center to develop safety protocols for all of Oklahoma’s polling places and county election boards, including social distancing procedures and disinfection requirements for voting equipment and surfaces. Poll workers at every location have been supplied with personal protective equipment (PPE) including hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, and disinfectant.

Voters are asked to be patient and follow signage and procedures. While it is not required, state election officials strongly recommend that voters wear a mask or face covering to protect themselves and those around them.

Find more on COVID-19 and the 2020 elections on the State Election Board website.

PROOF OF IDENTITY

Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot.

There are three ways for voters to prove their identity under the law. (Only one proof of identity is required):

Show a valid photo ID issued by the federal, state, or tribal government; or

Show the free voter identification card issued to every voter by their County Election Board; or

Sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. (If the information on the affidavit matches official voter registration records, the ballot will be counted after Election Day.)

State and county election officials are always your trusted sources for information. Visit the State Election Board website to learn more about elections in Oklahoma.