Posted: Aug 24, 2020 2:01 PMUpdated: Aug 24, 2020 2:01 PM

Ty Loftis

District one in Osage County is double the size of districts two and three combined. Because of this, district one commissioner Randall Jones has more roads to care for. With the current formula in place, Jones' district gets more money to care for roads. This is something district two commissioner Kevin Paslay is frustrated about. Jones understands the frustration, but doesn't know of a better solution.

Jones says the county as a whole is struggling financially and he has not yet seen the rebound he was hoping to see from the early struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic.

These funds are generated from oil production, gasoline and diesel tax. Jones says he had to scrap all of the projects he had planned for the year because he had no money to play with.