A Nowata woman was arrested in Washington County after allegedly trespassing and removing all of her clothes at a residence. Liberty Boos appeared in custody at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. The defendant was charged with a count of breaking and entering.

According to an affidavit, deputies were dispatched to an undisclosed address within Washington County. The property owner claimed that Boos had entered his guest home without permission and was in the upstairs bedroom. The victim found her in the bathroom and when he threatened to call the police Boos took off her clothes.

Deputies arrived and said the defendant appeared confused. Boos believed she was at her sister’s house. She was then ordered to put her clothes back on she was detained. Her bond was set at $1,000.