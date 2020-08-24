Posted: Aug 24, 2020 3:06 PMUpdated: Aug 24, 2020 3:06 PM

Ty Loftis

Executive Director for Osage County Tourism, Kelly Bland was at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting and gave a positive report as to how things have been going. She started by talking about how successful the new advertising campaign has been, which is something the commissioners approved last month.

Bland says Osage County continues to be a draw for those wanting to conduct outdoor activities because the area is so rural and there are many opportunities to conduct those adventures. Bland says the National Finals Rodeo will not be taking place in Las Vegas this year, as has been the normal destination. Some are saying that the venue could be moved to the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, which Bland would love to see.

Bland says current advertising dollars are being spent on the wine and jazz festival at the Postoak Lodge over Labor Day Weekend and The Tallgrass Music Festival in October.