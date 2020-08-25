Posted: Aug 25, 2020 12:16 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2020 12:16 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners got some surprising news on Monday when they learned that the Director of the Oklahoma State University Extension Office, Brandon Handke was resigning. It is with a good cause though.

The commissioners were sure to wish Handke luck and thanked him for all he had done while working for the extension office.

Handke said Rick Clovis will be taking over for him effective immediately. He serves in Pawnee County as well and representatives should be on the agenda next week to introduce themselves to the commissioners.