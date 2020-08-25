Posted: Aug 25, 2020 2:31 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2020 2:31 PM

Ty Loftis

Nutrition Director for Osage County, Kyme Vincent was at Monday's board meeting hoping the commissioners would approve the financial report from July 1st, 2019 to June 20th, 2020. Vincent says this S-20 report looks a little bit different then ones she has presented in years past.

Vincent says a lot of grant money came through in a very short amount of time, but there wasn't anything available to buy because the demand for products was so high when the pandemic first began. Vincent was sure to say that everything worked out and everybody in the program is being fed.

All Osage County Nutrition Centers remain closed, but Vincent is taking a unique approach to get people together outdoors.

These picnic tables will be handicap accessible.