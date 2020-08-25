Posted: Aug 25, 2020 2:49 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2020 2:49 PM

Construction on streets in downtown Bartlesville is continuing as the Downtown Central Business District Paving Rehabilitation project moves on. Work on Jennings Avenue, Keeler Avenue and Johnstone Avenue is nearly complete. Striping has been finished recently on these roadways.

Construction will move northeast as originally planned with work continuing on Fourth, Fifth, Sixth streets, Dewey, and Osage. After milling these streets, crews will lay the new asphalt and permanent striping.

Landscaping improvements along Frank Phillips Boulevard between Cherokee Avenue and Keeler Avenue will begin shortly as well. The entire project is set to be complete before the end of 2020.