Posted: Aug 26, 2020 10:25 AMUpdated: Aug 26, 2020 10:25 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 666 new COVID-19 cases across Oklahoma in its Wednesday situation update. 19 deaths are being reported in the state, including seven in Rogers County. Statewide hospitalizations have decreased to 533.

Washington County is reporting 60 active cases, a decrease of 12 since Tuesday’s report. Osage County is listing 53 active cases, a decrease of 97 since Tuesday. This likely represents recoveries at the Dick Conner Correctional Facility in Hominy after an outbreak was reported earlier this month. Nowata County is up to 21 active cases, an uptick of four since the last report.

