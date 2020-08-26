Posted: Aug 26, 2020 10:31 AMUpdated: Aug 26, 2020 10:34 AM

Garrett Giles

If you and your child are interested in joining the world of scouting, the BSA Cherokee Area Council has a special recruiting event planned for you.

On Tuesday, Sept. 1st, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the East Cross United Methodist Church in Bartlesville, there will be an opportunity for you and your child to join Cub Scout Pack 15. The church is located at 820 S. Madison Boulevard if you are interested in joining the pack.

You can also register today for the 2020 Family Fun Fest scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12th. To register for the event, visit scouting.org/familyfunfest/.

For more information on joining Cub Scout Pack 15, send an email to Darren Holden at Bvillepack15@gmail.com.