Posted: Aug 26, 2020 10:52 AMUpdated: Aug 26, 2020 10:52 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has announced the release of the Online Operator Training Platform. This new platform provides additional training opportunities to Oklahoma’s water and wastewater operators, and it is a no-cost web-based solution for acquiring Professional Development Hours (PDHs) required for certification renewal.

Due to COVID-19, there has been a significant reduction in training opportunities for operators. Recognizing the challenge this presented, DEQ extended the deadline for meeting annual PDH requirements from July 1st, 2020, to September 30th, 2020, and initiated efforts to develop online training.

DEQ is committed to developing solutions for training. While the immediate objective of providing an online training option as quickly as possible has been achieved, DEQ continues to work on developing new, online solutions with enhanced capabilities.

The training platform can be accessed by going to the Operator Certification page on the DEQ website and clicking on the Online Training button or by using the following link.