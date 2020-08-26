Posted: Aug 26, 2020 10:58 AMUpdated: Aug 26, 2020 10:58 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma Unemployment Security Commission says it is beginning to work on upgrades to its unemployment filing system. This comes after a number of people say they have ran into problems with the process.

The commission says a new digital identification verification system is what they are testing so that they can cut down on fraud. State officials are working with the Oklahoma Unemployment Security Commission on funding for this project.

The Tulsa Call Center has had 25 people added to its office to help with any call problems. Interim Director Shelley Zumwalt says this should help with the high call volumes they receive on a daily basis.

There were problems with delays in weekly payments for those who made claims earlier this week, but the commission says they have worked with the company who makes the payments to get this problem fixed.