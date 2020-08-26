Posted: Aug 26, 2020 1:35 PMUpdated: Aug 26, 2020 1:35 PM

Max Gross

Nowata Public Schools closed all campuses on Wednesday due a water leak at Nowata Elementary school according to the district’s social media sites. This districtwide closure is not related to COVID-19. It is expected that all schools will re-open on Thursday. Students were given the opportunity to practice virtual learning for one day. Elementary parents were encouraged to read with their child for at least 30 minutes.

NPS also said that due to the 21 active COVID-19 cases in the county, all non-participants will be required to wear a mask to attend Friday’s football game against Oklahoma Union.