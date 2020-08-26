Posted: Aug 26, 2020 3:24 PMUpdated: Aug 26, 2020 3:24 PM

Ty Loftis

Regional Director of the Osage County Health Department, Kelli Rader recently gave an update as to how the department has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Rader said that through July 27th, the Osage County Health Department has provided 415 coronavirus tests. These tests are available daily at the health department in Pawhuska and on Tuesday and Thursday in the Skiatook location. District one commissioner Randall Jones has been pleased with how they have handled the difficult situation.

Rader talks about the continued improvements she wants to see at the health department.

For more information on the Osage County Health Department, call 918-287-3740.