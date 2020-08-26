Posted: Aug 26, 2020 3:27 PMUpdated: Aug 26, 2020 3:27 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners made a formal request to get rapid response testing equipment for COVID-19 and a mobile care unit to assist those with the virus in Osage County at Monday's meeting. Regional Director of the Osage County Health Department, Kelli Rader says they are working with a company to bring those needs to the county.

Rader says these units won't be available for another couple of months, but she goes into detail with what the mobile clinics would look like.

Jones says these three units would be a great help for the county because there are so many small communities in the area that would be unable to make it to the likes of Pawhuska, Skiatook and Hominy.