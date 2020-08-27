Posted: Aug 27, 2020 12:29 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2020 12:30 PM

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce held its 31st Annual Legislative Golf Tournament at Adams Municipal Golf Course of Thursday afternoon.

Jim Dunlap started the tournament in Bartlesville when he was in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Dunlap started the tournament in 1990, and it has grown to be the longest consecutively held legislative tournament in Oklahoma.

Chairman Mike Wilt said he thinks the Legislative Golf Tournament in Bartlesville is the best golf tournament in the State. He said one of the things that makes it so special is the folks they have out on the course who are tee box sponsors. The tee box sponsors interact with the players, and they tell the players about the community; they are embassadors for the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce.

The reason the Chamber's Legislative Golf Tournament was created and continues to be held annually is because they want to bring people from outside of Bartlesville to tell them about Bartlesville. Wilt said they want to tell people about their interests while getting to know people. He said there is nothing better than being on the golf course while hearing about somebody's town.

19 teams played in Thursday's Legislative Golf Tournament in Bartlesville. Wilt said having that many teams any year is great, but it's especially great this year. He said they would love to continue to grow an already great event by having more people attend, because it is a golf tournament that people are not going to want to miss.

Oklahoma House District 10 Representative Judd Strom said the tournament is always a great way to invite legislators from around the neighborhood to Bartlesville. He said the tournament is a great opportunity to spend time with people they work with in Oklahoma City and in the community.

District 11 Representative Derrel Fincher shared Rep. Strom’s perspective on the tournament. Fincher said the tournament is a great opportunity for people to come out, meet their legislators and see what is going on.

Others attending the Bartlesville Chamber’s Legislative Golf Tournament included Senator Julie Daniels, House Representative Mark Vancuren of Owasso, Jeff Underwood with U.S. Senator James Lankford’s Office, Adam Jones with U.S. Congressman Kevin Hern’s Office, Bartlesville City Councilor Trevor Dorsey and Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap.

Oklahoma's former Speaker of the House Chris Benge, and former Republic House floor leader Tad Jones of Claremore were in attendance. Also in attendance was former Senator John Ford.

Ron Peterson represented Ascension St. John and the local hospital during the tournament. Leslie Blair represented the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. Corporate sponsors were also present and played in the tournament on Thursday.