Posted: Aug 27, 2020 1:39 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2020 1:39 PM

Garrett Giles

Contract crews have begun work on an asphalt mill and overlay on two southeast Bartlesville streets.

Beginning Thursday, motorists should expect lane closures on Williamsburg Street between Cambridge Court and Regency Road and also on a segment of Vicksburg Street just east of Camelot Drive.

Both lanes of traffic in the affected areas will be closed to through traffic to facilitate the project, and flag personnel will be on-site to detour traffic to an alternate route. The work on both streets is expected to conclude and the roads to re-open by Friday, Sept. 4th, barring any unforeseen delays.

The project, funded through a combination of the half-cent Capital Improvement Projects sales tax, 2017 G.O. Bond, and 2018C G.O. Bond, also includes road rehabilitations on Nova and Jennings Avenue. Work was recently completed on Nova, with the exception of some manhole work that is currently underway in the area. Crews will move to Jennings Avenue once the Williamsburg/Vicksburg leg of the project is complete.