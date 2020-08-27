Posted: Aug 27, 2020 1:56 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2020 2:43 PM

Both Ashley and Kendall Burnett appeared for district court arraignments in Washington County on Wednesday. Both were arrested in February on allegations of sexual abuse and enabling sexual of an eight-year-old girl in February.

Kendall Burnett entered not guilty pleas on two counts of child endangerment—charges that had been re-filed since the arrest. Burnett is set to face trial on December 16. Attorney Mark Kane argued with protests going on around the case it would be unfair for Burnett to be tried without prejudice during the current jury term.

Ashley Burnett did not enter a plea on her enabling child sexual abuse charges. Transcripts were not ready for the court appearance. Her attorney Linda Branstetter also argued that it would not be a fair trial if it occurred soon. Ashley Burnett will appear again for district court arraignment on October 7.