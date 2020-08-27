Posted: Aug 27, 2020 2:46 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2020 2:50 PM

Garrett Giles

The Convoy of Hope Disaster Services team departed from Dallas, Texas on Thursday morning for the Lake Charles area of Louisiana after Hurricane Laura descended on the Louisiana-Texas coast as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday night.

Packing 150 mph winds and torrential rains, Hurricane Laura made landfall around Cameron, Louisiana. Many details about damage and the potential loss of life are still unknown.

With more than 20 staff and 15 vehicles, Convoy of Hope’s Disaster Services team is prepared to distribute food, water, and other relief supplies to those who have been affected. If you want to help Convoy of Hope provide immediate relief to those in need after Hurricane Laura, you can find a donation link here.

Below is drone photage of the Convoy of Hope Disaster Services team leaving Dallas for Louisiana courtesy of Convoy of Hope.