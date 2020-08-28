Posted: Aug 28, 2020 11:22 AMUpdated: Aug 28, 2020 11:34 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation has received two backpack sprayers and disinfectant solution from ConocoPhillips so Bartlesville Public Schools can keep its facilities department stocked with the materials they need to keep each school site clean.

This donation comes after ConocoPhillips donated 10,000 disposable masks to the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation ahead of the school year in July. The donation supported Bartlesville Public Schools and their efforts to safely reopen schools amid the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, Aug. 13th.

Before school started, Blair Ellis, the Executive Director for the BPS Foundation, talked about the importance of getting personal protective equipment for students over the course of the summer while kids were at home. She said the Bartlesville Public Schools District was being conscientious and was exercising caution to be prepared for any and every scenario they might face when school starts.

Bartlesville Public Schools continues to excercise caution in order to be prepared for any and every scenario surrounding COVID-19 during the current school year. Having additional support from ConocoPhillips certainly helps their cause.