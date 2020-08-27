Posted: Aug 28, 2020 11:28 AMUpdated: Aug 28, 2020 11:30 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released its weekly COVID-19 alert map on Friday morning, which breaks down the risk level for each county across the state.

Washington and Osage County had been upgraded to the orange risk level a week ago for the first time since its release in early July. Osage County remains in the orange, or moderate risk category, but Washington County has been downgraded to the yellow, or low risk category. Nowata County is now at the moderate risk level.

In order to get to the moderate risk level, counties must have more than 14.39 new daily cases per 100,000 people. Osage County had been as high as 42.59 after an outbreak at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy, but that number has decreased to 38.63. Nowata County is averaging more than 24 cases per 100,000 people this week and Washington County is now at 13.86 positive cases.

These categories are broken down into four risk levels: the new normal, low risk, moderate risk and high risk. There are eight additional counties in the orange risk zone this week, but no counties are in the high-risk category.