Posted: Aug 28, 2020 12:50 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2020 12:58 PM

Garrett Giles

RoadTripOK was recently in Bartlesville to highlight some of the area's top attractions to encourage tourism in northeast Oklahoma.

Episode 42 followed the RoadTripOK team as they viewed the museum exhibits and wildlife at Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve, toured Frank Lloyd Wright's Price Tower architectural feat, and ate food at Frank & Lola's.

When visiting Woolaroc, Kaci Fouts, the Director of Strategic Planning, told RoadTripOK that Woolaroc is a place that you have to experience for yourself. She said Woolaroc was established in 1925 by Frank Phillips, the founder of Phillips 66 Petroleum Company.

The Woolaroc Museum started out as an airport hangar. Fouts said there is something for everyone at Woolaroc. She said they have history, Native American culture, Oklahoma history, airplanes, vintage toys, weird things, and animals to name a few.

At the Price Tower Arts Center, Price Connors, the Education & Outreach Specialist, told RoadTripOK that the Price Tower was Frank Lloyd Wright's only recognized skyscraper that resides in Bartlesville. He said Wright believed a skyscraper needed three ingredients: commercial, residential, and retail.

The Price Tower opened in 1956. Connors said the staff at the Price Tower continues to follow Wright's rules 64 years later. He said they have four floors of office space, they have a gift shop for retail, and they have 19 hotel rooms.

Although COVID-19 was an awful experience for the Price Tower, Connors said it was an excellent opportunity for them to redo the hotel because it wasn't full. Connors told RoadTripOK that they have new bedding and comforters. He said the Price Tower has been professionally cleaned, and all the walls have been repainted.

New episodes are posted by RoadTripOK and Oklahoma Tourism each Wedenesday. They feature the state's best attractions, tastiest restaurants, most standout festivals and passionate Oklahomans sharing their unique stories.

Below is the RoadTripOK's full episode highlighting the Bartlesville area, courtesy of RoadTripOK.