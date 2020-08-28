Posted: Aug 28, 2020 1:42 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2020 1:42 PM

Ty Loftis

Students have been in school for a few weeks now and while some students are being taught in-person and others are learning virtually, the lesson plans are all the same. State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister says that student learning has improved since the pandemic first began.

Hofmeister says that school districts are expressing to her office how much better this year's online learning experience has been. She says a reason for this is the various distant learning platforms schools have available to them. Hofmeister adds that it is important to make sure everyone has access to these programs.

All area schools are offering an in-person or virtual learning option.