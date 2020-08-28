Posted: Aug 28, 2020 2:18 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2020 2:18 PM

Ty Loftis

Citizens have less than five weeks to respond to the United States Census and while local response rates continue to climb, the benchmark has yet to be set. Nationally, the response rate is at 64.7 percent, but Oklahoma has a response rate at just over 59 percent.

Locally, Washington County leads the way with more than 66 percent of the population responding. Nowata County has seen just over 50 percent of its citizens respond and 47.5 percent of Osage County residents have responded. There are many reasons to complete the survey, including the fact that area organizations can get the most CARES Act Funding possible. Kathy Tippin with the Census Bureau gives other reasons it is important to fill out the census.

You have through Wednesday, September 30th to complete the census.