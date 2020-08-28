Posted: Aug 28, 2020 2:44 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2020 2:44 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will discuss and possibly approve a resolution ordering certain weight limits upon Washington County’s Highway System in District 3 when they meet again.

Next, the Washington County Commissioners will discuss and possibly approve an order to approve the change of control and ownership of the Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville.

Lastly, the Commissioners will discuss and possibly approve a resolution authorizing the application for financial assistance from the Rural Economic Action Plan Fund and application for the Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, in the Commissioners’ meeting room located on the second floor of County Administration Building. The building is located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.