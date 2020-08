Posted: Aug 31, 2020 10:42 AMUpdated: Aug 31, 2020 10:42 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 713 new COVID-19 cases and one new death across the state. 563 hospitalizations are being listed according to the last report.

Washington County is reported to have 76 active cases. Osage County is listed to have 61 active cases. Nowata County has 31 active cases.