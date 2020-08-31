Posted: Aug 31, 2020 1:29 PMUpdated: Aug 31, 2020 1:35 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Health Department has started a drive-thru for coronavirus testing.

As of right now there are no longer appointments necessary to receive a COVID-19 test. Tests will be administered on a first come first serve basis.

The drive-thru testing times are Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., as long as weather is permitting. If there is severe weather, COVID testing could be canceled for the day, if this occurs there will be signs posted out front that the test is canceled for that day.

These are not rapid tests. You should receive your results within three to five days.

Directions :

The test is administered at the Washington County Health Department.

There is one entrance and one exit during the testing times.

You will pull into the line, stay in your car, and put your car in park.

Directions if children under the age of 12 are getting tested :

You must let us know that you have children under the age of 12 getting tested, so that we can help you accordingly.

You will park on the Southside of the building, along the side of the building and you will be directed inside for the children to receive their test.

The Washington County Health Department clinic will still be open during COVID-19 testing times. Clinic parking is on the south side of the building. Once you have parked you may enter the building through the main entrance.

As always if you have any questions or concerns feel free to give the Washington County Health Department a call at 918.335.3005.