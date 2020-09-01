Posted: Sep 01, 2020 9:12 AMUpdated: Sep 01, 2020 9:22 AM

The Caney Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects in the early Monday morning Casey’s robbery in Caney, Kansas.

At approximately 12:25 a.m. on Monday, an armed robbery with a gun was reported to the Caney Police Department. An undetermined amount of money was taken, as were items from the store. The suspect fled the store on foot, running southbound. The clerk that was on duty at the time reported seeing what she believed to be a getaway car parked south of Casey’s across the street. The clerk on duty was not injured.

The Caney Police Department initiated an investigation into the robbery and quickly identified two possible suspects in the robbery. Upon conducting interviews, the police department discovered the two suspects had been involved in an Attempted Armed Robbery in Tyro, Kansas, earlier. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department was notified of that attempted armed robbery and joined with Caney Police to investigate both incidents.

Working together, the Caney Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted interviews and later executed a search warrant in the 600 block of East 5th Street in Caney. During the execution of that search warrant, evidentiary items were collected from the home, which linked the suspects to the crimes.

Both suspects were interviewed and confessed to their involvement in the robbery of the Casey’s Store and the attempted robbery in Tyro.

One of the suspects is a juvenile, whose name cannot be released. He is in custody at a juvenile detention center, facing charges of Aggravated Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault.

The second suspect was identified as 20-year-old Kurtis Gruver. He was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Jail, facing charges of Aggravated Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault.

Filing of charges on the Attempted Robbery in Tyro will be handled by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Caney Police Chief Kevin Kitterman said, “This is just another example of how cooperation between two law enforcement agencies working together can better serve our community. As always, suspects are considered innocent, until proven guilty in a court of law.”