Posted: Sep 01, 2020 9:52 AMUpdated: Sep 01, 2020 9:52 AM

Garrett Giles

Republican candidate Wendi Stearman is running for the Oklahoma House District 11 seat after winning the Primary Election in June.

After winning the Primary, Stearman said her goal, if elected, would be to represent the people, stand for limited government, and stand for individual freedom.

Now Stearman will face off against Democrat hopeful Emilie Tindle in the Tuesday, Nov. 3rd General Election.

On Wednesday, Stearman will take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony put on by the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber Depot (pictured) located at 201 W. Keeler in Bartlesville. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m.