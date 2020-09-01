Posted: Sep 01, 2020 10:05 AMUpdated: Sep 01, 2020 10:05 AM

Ty Loftis

Skiatook Police Officers have arrested a man accused of raping a three-month old baby in which he was babysitting.

Matthew Richard Parker had previously spent 17 years in prison on child abuse charges but was released and declared innocent of those charges five years ago. The News on 6 reports that the first case involved a seven-year old girl.

Parker is in the Tulsa County Jail on a $250,000 bond.