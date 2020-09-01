Posted: Sep 01, 2020 10:37 AMUpdated: Sep 01, 2020 10:41 AM

Tom Davis

Congressman Kevin Hern, (R) for Oklahoma's 1st congressional district, called into our Statesville Radio studios Tuesday to discuss a number of hot button issues.

Hern gave us a quick recap of the both DNC and RMC national conventions and drew the contrast between the two. He sides with President Trump who has been calling for law and order all along while the Democrats have just recently started acknowledging the rioting in some major U.S. cities.

The congressman also talked about COVID-19 in regards to finding a vaccine, getting legislation passed to help people negatively affected by it financially and the new CDC method of counting COVID-19 deaths.

Hern's big message was about restoring safety for our nation's citizens --domestically and militarily-- and ultimately trying to find unity among ourselves despite our differences.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST