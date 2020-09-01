Posted: Sep 01, 2020 10:39 AMUpdated: Sep 01, 2020 10:39 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 666 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths across the state. 535 Oklahomans are in the hospital due to coronavirus, a decrease since last Friday’s report.

Washington County is reporting 67 active cases, a decrease of nine since Monday’s report. Osage County is reporting 72 active cases, an increase of 11 since Monday. Nowata County is reported to have 29 active cases, a decrease of two.

