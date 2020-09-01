Posted: Sep 01, 2020 11:29 AMUpdated: Sep 01, 2020 11:29 AM

Ty Loftis

A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 1999 murder of two Welch girls. Two other men believed to be involved in this crime have since died.

Ronnie Busick pleaded guilty in court on accessory to murder charges and will also have a five year suspended sentence. Prosecutors and family say the search for the two girls will continue.

Busick was told he would receive a shorter prison sentence if he provided information leading to the girls’ bodies. A search in the Picher area came up empty in August. Lorene Bible, the mother of Lauria Bible gave a victim impact statement and said in part:

“Twenty years, eight months and one day ago, on December 30th, 1999 you made a choice. You chose to go with two other men and change the course of so many lives, including your own.”

Investigators say the three men visited the Freeman home looking for drug money and marijuana. The two girls escaped the mobile home, which later caught on fire, but it is believed the three men kidnapped the two girls and later murdered them.