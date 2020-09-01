Posted: Sep 01, 2020 12:18 PMUpdated: Sep 01, 2020 12:20 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department is cracking down on car burglaries in Bartlesville, and they continue to ask for your support in preventing these crimes from happening.

Between patrol and the BPD's Criminal Investigation Division, Sergeant Daniel Elkins said they concluded 30 cases with either an arrest warrant or a probable cause arrest. He said some of the cases have revolved around the same juveniles that have been arrested over and over again.

Over the past six months, Sgt. Elkins said there has not been a start point or end point to car burglaries in Bartlesville. He said the BPD would love to consolidate these crimes to one source, but they have made multiple arrests from multiple groups. Some of the individuals that have been arrested have come out of Tulsa.

Sgt. Elkins said cash and firearms are the main items that have been stolen in each case. He said in most of these cases, laptops, sunglasses, and other valuable items are left behind.

Most of the car burglaries have occurred from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. However, Sgt. Elkins said Bartlesville did have some daytime car burglaries recently, but they were able to get great leads on that case. Sgt. Elkins reminded you to lock your vehicle and remove valuable items to prevent these crimes from ever occurring.

You are also asked to review your home surveillance systems for any suspicious activities. Sgt. Elkins said you may not be experiencing any issues with car burglaries, but you may spot suspicious activity that could prevent crime in the community.

If your home surveillance does spot suspicious activity, you are encouraged to tell the Bartlesville Police Department. The video could be the contributing factor that leads the BPD to close out other burglary cases.