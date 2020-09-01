News
10th Anniversary Harley Party to be Held Online
The 10th Anniversary of Harley Party hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville will be held online this year.
You can still buy t-shirts, bid in the online auction, and buy raffle tickets for a chance to win a 2020 Harley Davidson. Raffle tickets are $25. You can purchase your tickets and t-shirts when you go to bvilleharleyparty.org.
The Harley Party will be held on Saturday, Sept 19th from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. The online auction will open on Monday, Sept. 14th at noon. The auction will close at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19th. The reverse raffle will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 19th.
