Posted: Sep 01, 2020 2:59 PMUpdated: Sep 01, 2020 2:59 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after allegedly damaging a Bartlesville Police vehicle and resisting arrest. Jesse Marshall appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing two misdemeanor charges.

According to an affidavit, Marshall had officers dealing with him for parts of Monday night and Tuesday morning. Officers wanted to assist Marshall because he claimed to have broken his ankle. Officers wanted to inform hospital staff that Marshall had possible mental issues.

A patrol officer agreed to transport Marshall to the hospital. Marshall was on crutches and the officer went to retrieve a wheelchair to assist him. When the officer returned to the vehicle he found Marshall banging on the window with his crutch which left damage.

While in the wheelchair Marshall drug his foot causing the chair to dump over. Officers attempted to pick Marshall up but he continued to resist. His bond was set at $500.