Posted: Sep 01, 2020 3:01 PMUpdated: Sep 01, 2020 3:01 PM

Ty Loftis

This is Homecoming week at Caney Valley High School – Ramona and in conjunction with Homecoming festivities, Real Country KRIG 104.9 will be bringing you interviews with royalty all throughout the week.

Totah Communications, Totel CSI and Bartnet IP present Tuesday evening's interviews of Devin Cunningham and Kyler Bresnehan. Tuesday's theme was Tropical Tuesday. Tune in again tomorrow as we will here from Jordan Allen and Jeff Childress on Western Wednesday.