Posted: Sep 01, 2020 3:20 PMUpdated: Sep 01, 2020 3:20 PM

Ty Loftis

Barnsdall Public Schools published a press release to its Facebook Page on Tuesday afternoon letting the public know an elementary student had tested positive for COVID-19.

All faculty members and students who were in contact with the individual have been sent home and will be in quarantine for 14 days. The school district is working with the Osage County Health Department to do contact tracing to see who else may have interacted with the student. The school district stresses that they are following all CDC guidelines to decrease the potential spread of COVID-19.

For further questions, call the school at 918-847-2271.