Posted: Sep 02, 2020 12:43 PMUpdated: Sep 02, 2020 12:46 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has announced that its 6th annual Cops & Rodders car show will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3rd from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office located at 611 SW Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville.

The event supports the WCSO’s annual Thanksgiving and Christmas programs for families in need. Rain or shine, you can enjoy the Cops and Rodders car show in October.

Concessions will be available. All concession proceeds will go directly to the WCSO's annual holiday programs this Thanksgiving and Christmas.

All types of vehicles are eligible, including: hot rods, trucks, rat rods, motorcycles, classics, muscle cars or anything with a motor with two or more wheels! Top 20 cars will receive a $50 cash award and hourly door prizes. There will also be a raffle for one of three firearms.

You can pick up registration forms at the WCSO Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Registration will also open at 8:00 a.m. on the day of the event with the awards and raffle taking place at 2:00 p.m. You can request a registration form by sending an email to sheriff@countycourthouse.org.

The first 100 pre-registered entries will receive an additional raffle ticket. You are invited to come out and see some awesome rides while supporting two programs which have been going strong for over two decades.