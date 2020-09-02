Posted: Sep 02, 2020 12:57 PMUpdated: Sep 02, 2020 2:05 PM

Garrett Giles

According to the Washington County Commissioners this week, the 2020 Washington County Free Fair will take place next week at the Fairgrounds in Dewey.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said the Washington County Free Fair is going to move forward as is, despite some difficulties that present themselves. He said the Washington County Free Fair Board is going to the best that that they can with what they can do through the COVID-19 endeavor.

The Washington County Free Fair will be celebrating 106 years of homegrown family fun! An Indoor Entry Day is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8th. The Washington County Free Fair activities will take place on Thursday, Sept. 10th through Saturday, Sept. 12th.

