Posted: Sep 02, 2020 2:57 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2020 9:08 AM

Garrett Giles

The Green Lake Bridge Project in District Three of Washington County is coming along nicely as the head walls have been poured.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap added that they are doing approach work with a lot of fill on the bridge because they are raising the road significantly. He explained the progress the bridge is making during this week's Washington County Commissioners' meeting, saying that 110-foot long and seven-foot tall beams will be sent on Monday, Sept. 14th.

In past meetings, Commissioner Dunlap said very few people will ever see the Green Lake Bridge project as it sits along the far southeast portion of Washington County. He said the bridge is two miles north of the Tulsa County line and one mile east of the Rogers County line. The Green Lake Bridge spans over 110-feet over a big body of water. The estimate for that project is around $1-million.