It is homecoming week at Caney Valley High School – Ramona and we have been playing interviews with homecoming royalty all week long on Real Country KRIG 104.9.

At 5:15 this evening, we will air interviews from freshman Libby Thompson, senior Alexia Swindell and Michael Roden. They will say what they are looking forward to most about homecoming and talk about their future plans. These interviews are being brought to you by Totah Communications, Totel CSI and Bartnet IP.

This evening's parade begins at 6 p.m. and you can tune in again tomorrow to hear from sophomore Dally Harp, along with seniors Gentry Webb and Braden Moser. Students are encouraged to dress in Trojan gear to show school spirit. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and coronation will take place at halftime.