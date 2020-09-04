News
Nationwide Unemployment Numbers Remain on the Decline
The latest nationwide jobs report came out on Friday morning and the unemployment rate has fallen to 8.4 percent for the month of August. That number stood at 10.2 percent in July. Employers added nearly 1.5 million jobs throughout the month and the economy has now recovered close to half of the 22 million jobs lost when the pandemic began.
August unemployment numbers for Oklahoma haven’t yet been released, but July’s unemployment number stood at 7.1 percent. In August, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt applied for and received a grant to help unemployed Oklahoma’s.
