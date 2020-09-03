Posted: Sep 04, 2020 11:57 AMUpdated: Sep 04, 2020 11:57 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released its weekly COVID-19 alert map on Friday, which breaks down the risk level of contracting the virus by county.

For the second consecutive week, Washington County remains in the yellow, or low risk category. This comes after it had been elevated to the orange, or moderate risk level, two weeks ago.

After an outbreak at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy, Osage County had been at the moderate risk level for the last two weeks, but it has been dropped to the low risk category. Nowata County remains at the moderate risk level for the second consecutive week.

In order to get to the moderate risk level, counties must have more than 14.39 new daily cases per 100,000 people. As of this week’s report, Nowata County is averaging just over 34 cases per 100,000 people. Washington County is averaging 11.64 cases per 100,000 people and Osage County is averaging 11.56 cases per 100,000 people.

The number of counties in the orange risk level remains the same from last week. No counties are in the red, or high risk category.