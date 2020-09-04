Posted: Sep 04, 2020 12:22 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2020 1:21 PM

Max Gross

The Miles for Mammograms 5k has gone virtual this year. The 2020 Miles for Mammograms race funds free mammogram coupons for uninsured patients in our community. Patients receive a breast exam at the Family HealthCare Clinic and if eligible, the patient will receive a free coupon for mammogram and radiological services. Each coupon is worth between $350-$1300 but patients never receive a bill.

The event opens on September 26 and participants have until October 4 to complete the race. You can sign up for the event at MilesForMammograms.com. Registration cost is $30 for adults and $20 for youth. T-shirt pickup will be September 24 at the FHC parking lot.