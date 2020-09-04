Posted: Sep 04, 2020 12:35 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2020 1:20 PM

Max Gross

According to Washington County Health Educator Kayla Guerra, the Washington County Health Department will be offering rapid COVID-19 testing on September 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. These tests are by appointment only.

This rapid testing will serve in the place of the drive-thru COVID-19 testing that will no longer be happening. You may call the Washington county health department (918)-335-3005, to schedule your appointment.