Posted: Sep 04, 2020 2:21 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2020 2:22 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office reminds Oklahoman's and other out of state drivers to drive sober during the Labor Day Holiday. The Highway Safety Office reports that in 2019, six people were killed in traffic accidents, including 469 crashes over the Labor Day Holiday. Communications Manager with the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office said the following:

“These accidents are not accidents and are 100 percent avoidable. We want to remind everyone to never drive after they have been drinking or using any type of impairing drugs.”

As always, The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, along with law enforcement from across the state, will be on the roads looking for impaired drivers.