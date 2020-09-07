Posted: Sep 07, 2020 8:32 AMUpdated: Sep 07, 2020 10:30 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council will hold a light meeting on Tuesday to start the month of September following Labor Day.

During the meeting, the Council will discuss, consider and possibly approve an ordinance to amend Part 5-106 of the Dewey Code of Ordinances. This includes building permit requirements and fees.

The Dewey City Council will meet at City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue at 7:00 p.m. The Dewey Public Works Authority meeting will directly follow the Council meeting.