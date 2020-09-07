Posted: Sep 07, 2020 8:44 AMUpdated: Sep 07, 2020 8:44 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education may approve the budget for the 2021 fiscal year in their meeting on Tuesday.

Then, the Board will take possible action to approve the membership of the District AD HOC Committee for the current school year. DPS may approve the Alternative Education Plan for this school year as well.

Next, the Dewey Board of Education may approve the sanctioning of the Dewey Middle School PTO. Following that item, the Board may approve a one-year only request for a statutory waiver of the Library Media Specialist certification requirement from the Oklahoma State Department of Education for the current school year.

Later, DPS may approve the required school day for the District from the minimum total of 180 days to the minimum required of 1080 hours. From there, the Board may approve a contract with Deniece Chinn for speech pathology services.

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:00 p.m. in the McCrary Conference Room in the Administration Building located at #1 Bulldogger Road. This is across from the Washington County Fairgrounds.