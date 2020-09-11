Famous for their service and their cookies, the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma is preparing for their Pearls on the Prairie fundraiser.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday, Pam Crawford tells us the event was named for the Girl Scouts’ founder, Juliette Gorden Low, who sold her dearly loved pearl necklace to fund Girl Scouts adding that the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma is fortunate to have a visionary group in Bartlesville who are focused on making a difference for the next generation of women leaders.

With the support of community leaders and advocates each year, girls in the Bartlesville community have the opportunity to uncover their leadership potential and receive academic scholarships to pursue higher education.

Pearls on the Prairie is set for Friday, September 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM at Timber Oaks Wedding & Event Venue, 1639 US Highway 60 Bartlesville, OK

Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma will have tables at appropriate social distance and provide sanitizing stations to ensure all guests health and safety.

Money raised during this annual event supports Girl Scouts in the Bartlesville community. In addition to providing scholarships for higher education, funds from this special event have supported a new pool and new yurts at Camp Wah-Shah-She, located in Bartlesville.